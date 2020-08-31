PSL News 31.8.2020 04:54 pm

Zinnbauer impressed with Pirates’ fringe players

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Josef Zinnbauer, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says winning matches is more important than playing beautiful football as the league season draws to a close.

Pirates beat SuperSport United over the weekend with young striker Zakhele Lepasa scoring the winning goal.

Zinnbauer says most of the players have worked hard in training and deserved game time with some of the team’s forward failing to score regularly.

“You need players that come directly into the game and they don’t need a lot of time,” said Zinnbauer.

“Lepasa comes in the game, and for the last few days in training, he was very hot and gives me a signal that he wants to come in and he can help us. In the last weeks, it was Mabasa. These are the things you want as a coach to bring a player in and they give you the performance.”

