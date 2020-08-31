Chiefs coach Middendorp rues missed chances in Wits loss

Despite the defeat, Amakhosi remain at the top of the table after Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shock loss to Baroka FC by the same scoreline later in the evening.

“If you see the 90 minutes, the effort brought in by the players, by the team. I don’t know actually, of course, that one will be again the coach is in charge [and it is his fault], but the number of possibilities … good, if it has to be, it’s my fault, I take it,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“But I think the mentality of the players was very good, they were really fighting the full 98 minutes. The chances were there to make it 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, and of course, that’s a bit of … I don’t know how at the end of the day, through the centre, that’s something we have to face, it’s not really acceptable.”

Chiefs will next face Chippa United on Wednesday before they meet Baroka in their final game at the weekend.

“I personally hope we can put the players into the right mentality towards the next game, in particular Chippa. We will try again, we will go again all out, try to score, try to win this game,” commented the German mentor.