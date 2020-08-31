‘I warned my players about set-pieces’, says frustrated Pitso

Pitso Mosimane says his Mamelodi Sundowns players went into the tie against Baroka FC well aware of the threat that Bakgaga posed from set-pieces, but still somewhat let their guard down and conceded from a corner kick to lose 1-0.

Dylan Kerr’s side stole all three points from the defending Absa Premiership champions to prevent them from going to the top of the table, after leaders Kaizer Chiefs slipped up against Bidvest Wits earlier on Sunday afternoon.

It was Ananias Gebhardt who netted with a header to score the winner for Bakgaga, giving them hope in their bid to fight for their top flight status.

“What a game, it is unbelievable because I was warning the players and said if we can work hard on the set-pieces and corner kicks against a team (Chiefs) that has scored so many goals on set-pieces … I warned them … it has been a long time since we conceded a direct header from a corner kick,” said Mosimane in a virtual post-match conference.

“I told them not to under-estimate them (Baroka) because they have big boys. I don’t know if I jinxed them or cursed them but I am the coach and I have to warn them about these things. It is no use to say ‘I told you so’. We have to move on, that is the mistake that we made against Baroka, the rest is a different game,” Mosimane added.

Downs will resume the hunt to leapfrog Amakhosi this coming Wednesday in the penultimate round of the season, where they will take on rock-bottom Polokwane City.

