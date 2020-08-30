Baroka stun Sundowns and hand Kaizer Chiefs a title lifeline

Mamelodi Sundowns squandered an opportunity to leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the Absa Premiership standings after the Brazilians suffered a 1-0 defeat to Baroka FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sundowns and Bakgaga kicked-off moments after Amakhosi dropped three points in the dying stages of their encounter with Bidvest Wits, as Gavin Hunt’s men beat the Glamour Boys 1-0, meaning a win or a draw would have seen Downs moving to the top of the log for the first time this season.

Ananias Gebhardt scored the all-important goal for Bakgaga in the 20th minute after he was found by Tshediso Patjie in the box as he headed past goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, who was caught flat-footed. This win sees Dylan Kerr’s side distancing themselves from rock-bottom Polokwane City by three points.

The first stanza saw Baroka throwing the kitchen sink at the defending champions and the Limpopo side went into the break in front.

In the second half Sundowns showed more intent to find the equalizer but Bakgaga’s shot-stopper Ayanda Dlamini was up to the task and his back four continued to form a immovable force in front of him. Dlamini was deputizing for team captain and number one goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who was serving suspension in this match.

Pitso Mosimane was the first to turn to his bench and make changes as he introduced Sibusiso Vilakazi and youngster Promise Mkhuma in the place of Andile Jali – who pulled his hamstring – and the hard-running Ali Meza.

Some 10 minutes later, “Jingles” was forced to recall Vilakazi after he took a hard knock in a challenge against Patjie and the Downs mentor brought on Lebohang Maboe in his place, but Baroka managed to hold on the lead and snatch all three points.

Mosimane’s men will take on Rise and Shine in the penultimate round of the league, while Baroka will take on top-three hopefuls SuperSport United, with the penultimate round of matches all played on Wednesday at 6pm.

