PSL News 30.8.2020 08:18 pm

Baroka stun Sundowns and hand Kaizer Chiefs a title lifeline

Michaelson Gumede
Baroka stun Sundowns and hand Kaizer Chiefs a title lifeline

Goodman Mosele of Baroka tackled by Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Baroka at the Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto on the 30 August 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Ananaias Gebhardt nets the only goal of the game as Pitso Mosimane’s side fail to make it to the top of the Absa Premiership standings.

Mamelodi Sundowns squandered an opportunity to leapfrog Kaizer Chiefs at the summit of the Absa Premiership standings after the Brazilians suffered a 1-0 defeat to Baroka FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Kaizer Chiefs coach snubs media after Wits defeat.

Sundowns and Bakgaga kicked-off moments after Amakhosi dropped three points in the dying stages of their encounter with Bidvest Wits, as Gavin Hunt’s men beat the Glamour Boys 1-0, meaning a win or a draw would have seen Downs moving to the top of the log for the first time this season.

Ananias Gebhardt scored the all-important goal for Bakgaga in the 20th minute after he was found by Tshediso Patjie in the box as he headed past goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, who was caught flat-footed. This win sees Dylan Kerr’s side distancing themselves from rock-bottom Polokwane City by three points.

The first stanza saw Baroka throwing the kitchen sink at the defending champions and the Limpopo side went into the break in front.

In the second half Sundowns showed more intent to find the equalizer but Bakgaga’s shot-stopper Ayanda Dlamini was up to the task and his back four continued to form a immovable force in front of him. Dlamini was deputizing for team captain and number one goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who was serving suspension in this match.

Pitso Mosimane was the first to turn to his bench and make changes as he introduced Sibusiso Vilakazi and youngster Promise Mkhuma in the place of Andile Jali – who pulled his hamstring – and the hard-running Ali Meza.

Some 10 minutes later, “Jingles” was forced to recall Vilakazi after he took a hard knock in a challenge against Patjie and the Downs mentor brought on Lebohang Maboe in his place, but Baroka managed to hold on the lead and snatch all three points.

Mosimane’s men will take on Rise and Shine in the penultimate round of the league, while Baroka will take on top-three hopefuls SuperSport United, with the penultimate round of matches all played on Wednesday at 6pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kaizer Chiefs coach snubs media after Wits defeat 30.8.2020
Wits strike late to dent Chiefs title hopes 30.8.2020
Moroka Swallows are back in the big time! 30.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition