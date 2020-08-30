PSL News 30.8.2020 07:33 pm

Kaizer Chiefs coach snubs media after Wits defeat

Jonty Mark
Kaizer Chiefs coach snubs media after Wits defeat

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs. Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp failed to attend the post match press conference, following Amakhosi’s 1-0 loss to Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Middendorp was scheduled to attend a Zoom press conference at 7pm SA time to discuss his team’s loss, but was not available, a move that could land him in hot water with the Premier Soccer League.

READ MORE: Wits strike late to dent Chiefs title hopes.

According to the PSL handbook, coaches are obliged to attend official post-match press conferences.

Chiefs’ chances of winning the Absa Premiership title were dealt a blow by the loss to the Clever Boys, with substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga netting in stoppage time, just after striker Samir Nurkovic had missed a simple chance for Amakhosi.

Middendorp did speak to SuperSport TV after the game and praised his players despite the loss, Chiefs’ second on the trot and third in four matches.

“It was not a disappointing game, the result was a disaster … but I think the mentality of the players was very good, they really were fighting for 98 minutes, the chances were there for 1-0, 2-0, 3-0. We have two games to go … I hope I can put the players in a right mind for the next game against Chippa,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Baroka stun Sundowns and hand Kaizer Chiefs a title lifeline 30.8.2020
Wits strike late to dent Chiefs title hopes 30.8.2020
Moroka Swallows are back in the big time! 30.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition