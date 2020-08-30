Kaizer Chiefs coach snubs media after Wits defeat

Middendorp was scheduled to attend a Zoom press conference at 7pm SA time to discuss his team’s loss, but was not available, a move that could land him in hot water with the Premier Soccer League.

According to the PSL handbook, coaches are obliged to attend official post-match press conferences.

Chiefs’ chances of winning the Absa Premiership title were dealt a blow by the loss to the Clever Boys, with substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga netting in stoppage time, just after striker Samir Nurkovic had missed a simple chance for Amakhosi.

Middendorp did speak to SuperSport TV after the game and praised his players despite the loss, Chiefs’ second on the trot and third in four matches.

“It was not a disappointing game, the result was a disaster … but I think the mentality of the players was very good, they really were fighting for 98 minutes, the chances were there for 1-0, 2-0, 3-0. We have two games to go … I hope I can put the players in a right mind for the next game against Chippa,” he said.

