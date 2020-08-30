Wits strike late to dent Chiefs title hopes

Kaizer Chiefs were caught with a late Absa Premiership sucker-punch on Sunday afternoon, as they went down 1-0 to Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium.

READ MORE: Wits 1 Chiefs 0 – As it happened!

The defeat is a serious dent to Amakhosi’s hopes of winning the league title, as it gave Mamelodi Sundowns the chance to move three points clear at the top with a win against Baroka FC at Dobsonville Stadium later on Sunday.

Substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga got the crucial strike for the Clever Boys, racing clear in stoppage time to beat Bruce Bvuma and give Wits three points that moves them back into third place in the table, five points behind Chiefs with two games left to play.

Just a minute or so before Eva Nga struck, Samir Nurkovic had missed an absolute sitter for Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs, putting his effort over the bar when it looked easier to score.

Chiefs were also denied what looked a clear first half penalty by referee Victor Hlungwani when Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo made contact with Reeve Frosler inside the area. Hlungwani waved play on, much to Middendorp’s dismay, and minutes later, Amakhosi lost goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, forced off the field with what looked like concussion, after a nasty collision with Terrence Dzvukumanja.

Chiefs piled on the pressure in the latter stages, and Ricardo Goss had to make a fine save to deny an own goal, before Erick Mathoho missed with a free header, and Nurkovic squandered his glorious opportunity.

And it was Eva Nga who had the final say, the Cameroonian netting his first league goal for Wits.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.