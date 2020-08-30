Moroka Swallows are back in the big time!

Swallows FC have returned to top flight football after being crowned GladAfrica Championship winners on goal difference after the final day of league action.

The Dube Birds were in mean mood on Sunday afternoon as they beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 3-0. Ajax Cape Town, who were a goal behind Swallows on goal difference at the start of play, also beat Mbombela United 3-0 but it was not quite enough.

Swallows got into the lead seven minutes into the game as Tshakhuma’s defence left him unmarked inside the box. Given Thibedi made it 2-0 as their visitors’ defence was again found wanting, as the Dube Birds kept pushing.

Seeing that his defence were continuously caught flat footed, TTM coach Lucky Nelukau made changes, with the experienced Carlington Nyadombo coming on for Tshepo Makgoga in the 22nd minute to stabilise his backline.

Masegela tested Virgil Vries with a scorching shot in the 36th minute and the keeper responded with a great save to tip the effort over.

Malinga put Swallows on the home straight when he scored his second of the day and his side’s third after another defensive blunder by Tshakhuma, who could clear their lines properly, allowing him to sneak in and finish from close range, though he did look clearly offside.

Ajax Cape Town tried their best to swing the title their way but it was snot to be as they could find the goal they needed to push Swallows back to second position.

The Urban Warriors also won 3-0 but their result couldn’t help them. They will now try again through the playoffs against Tshakhuma, and the team whofinish 15th in the Absa Premiership.

At the other end, Jomo Cosmos have survived after beating University of Pretoria 1-0 to finish 13th.

TS Sporting, meanwhile joined Royal Eagles in being relegated to the ABC Motsepe League despite their 2-1 win over Cape Umoya United.

Results: Cosmos 1 AmaTuks 0; Real Kings 3 Richards Bay 1; Uthongathi FC 1 TS Galaxy 2; FS Stars 2 JDR Stars 1; Ajax CT 3 Mbombela United 0; TS Sporting 2 Cape Umoya 1; Royal Eagles 1 Steenberg 0