Bidvest Wits v Kaizer Chiefs – Live Report!

68 – Zitha Macheke gets a cross in and Bvuma comes and flaps at it. Hlanti’s return cross is poor, however, and Chiefs break with a three on two situation, but the shot from Baccus is wayward.

62 – Nurkovic shoots over the bar. Chiefs are battling to break down a Wits rearguard that has conceded just two league goals since the season restart.

57 – Great chance for Chiefs as Kearyn Baccus breaks forward and plays in Kgotso Moleko, but his first touch is poor and his second is even worse, blasting well off target.

52 – Good interplay from Wits and Phathushedzo Nange fires one in but it is straight at Bvuma.

46 – The second half kicks off at FNB Stadium.

Half Time – Bidvest Wits 0 Kaizer Chiefs 0. Chiefs should have had a penalty but it wasn’t given and then there was a horrific-looking head injury to Daniel Akpeyi. It’s goalless at the break.

Ten minutes of stoppage time played and counting at FNB Stadium.

45 +7 – Wits win a free kick and Hotto takes it but it is a long way out and Bvuma easily tips it over the bar.

45+3 – Bvuma is on for Akpeyi, who leaves the field on a stretcher.

Akpeyi is sitting up now, but he surely has to come off, that looks like concussion. They are calling for a stretcher and it looks like Bruce Bvuma is coming on.

43 – Daniel Akpeyi comes off his line to gather a Hlanti cross and his head collides with Dzvukumanja’s knee. Akpeyi looks in serious trouble here and Chiefs medical staff run onto the pitch.

41 – Frosler cuts inside Hlatshwayo inside the box and the Wits and Bafana captain loses his footing and appears to clearly bring down the Chiefs man inside the area. Victor Hlungwani, however, says no penalty. That’s unlucky for Chiefs who should have a spot kick and Ernst Middendorp has every right to look indignant on the touchline.

37 – Terrence Dzvukumanja does well to create himself some space and get shot away but it is straight at Akpeyi.

32- Sifiso Hlanti gets in down the left for Wits, and his cross forces Daniel Akpeyi to tip over.

27 – Bernard Parker finds space in the penalty area, but elects not to shoot and the chance goes. Wits break up the other end, but Deon Hotto can’t get his cross in.

5 – Reeve Frosler swings in a cross and the returning Samir Nurkovic is there – his header is on target but Ricardo Goss pushes it away!

2 – Wits so close to going in front! Thulani Hlatshwayo is left all alone by the Chiefs defence from a free kick but heads wide. A real let off for Amakhosi there.

1 – The game kicks off at FNB Stadium, which is Wits’ home ground today, though it is usually Chiefs’ home. Such is the unique situation in this bio-bubble.

Chiefs could really do with a win that would pile pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns, who face Baroka FC at Dobsonville Stadium later on Sunday.

Here are the two teams:

Absa Premiership: Bidvest Wits vs. Kaizer Chiefs Starting 11: Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Agay, Parker ©, Baccus, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković Subs: Bvuma, Katsande, Kambole, Mphahlele, Zulu, Ngezana, Ngcobo, Mashiane, Sifama Coach: Ernst Middendorp#AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/K7WgtTpe7n — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 30, 2020

