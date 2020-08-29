PSL News 29.8.2020 05:41 pm

AmaZulu grab vital win in relegation six-pointer

Jonty Mark
Bonginkosi Ntuli of AmaZulu celebrates his goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between AmaZulu and Black Leopards at Lucas Moripe Stadium on 29 August 2020. ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Ntuli has scored 13 of AmaZulu’s 18 league goals this season, an extraordinary effort from the 29 year old South African.

Bongi Ntuli was the saviour of AmaZulu again on Saturday as they beat Black Leopards 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium to pick up a vital win in the battle against relegation.

The victory moves Usuthu up to 13th in the table and three points clear of the relegation zone. Leopards are 14th and just a point clear of 15th-placed Baroka FC, who play Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday. Polokwane City, who play Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday, are bottom of the table, a point further back.

Ntuli netted his 13th league goal for AmaZulu this season in the 7th minute, as his strike partner Lehlohonolo Majoro broke down the right and crossed for Ntuli, who got enough on his shot to guide it past King Ndlovu and into the corner of the net.

Ntuli has scored all-but five of AmaZulu’s goals in the top flight this season, and head coach Ayanda Dlamini will hope he can add a few more in Usuthu’s last two games of the season, against Stellenbosch FC and Highlands Park.

The 29 year-old also has a chance of finishing as the league’s top scorer, currently just one goal behind Highlands’ Peter Shalulile and Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango.

 

