Sandilands heroics hand Pirates victory against SuperSport

Orlando Pirates finally picked up a post-lockdown win on Saturday, in no small part thanks to Wayne Sandilands, who saved two penalties to bring down SuperSport United in a 2-1 victory at Ellis Park.

READ MORE: Pirates 2 SuperSport 1 – As it happened!

Bradley Grobler and substitute Thamsanqa Gabuza both saw their spot kicks saved by Pirates’ 37 year-old goalkeeper, denying SuperSport a second equaliser after Zakhele Lepasa had come off the bench to net his first ever Absa Premiership goal.

With the win, the Buccaneers managed to take their points tally to 46 on the log, with two games remaining. SuperSport in the meantime, kept their third place despite the loss, with the Pretoria outfit on 47 points.

SuperSport had the best early opportunity of the game when they got into the Buccaneers box in the 14th minute, but Teboho Mokoena, after playing a neat one two, could quite steer his effort on target, and Pirates cleared.

Pirates’ striker Gabadinho Mhango also got a clear cut opportunity in the 20th minute but Malawian’s shot was saved by Ronwen Williams, who was quick to get out of his box.

Pirates took the lead after Vincent Pule managed to get some space just before the half hour mark and rifled a superb low shot from outside the box past Williams.

Matsatsantsa almost equalised with a Teboho Mokoena free kick, but the midfielder’s well-directed shot was tipped over the bar by Sandilands in the 37th minute.

After numerous attempts, the Pretoria outfit finally equalised through a Luke Fleurs header in the 41st minute. Fleurs rose highest to nod home Jamie Webber’s well-placed corner, though Pirates’ lack of marking was also noticeable.

Grobler managed to sneak in another shot five minutes after the resumption, but Sandilands was alert to the danger and saved.

The Pirates shot-stopper was brought into play again when he made an incredible save in the 54th minute, pushing away a fierce Grobler header.

A couple of minutes later, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer introduced Zakhele Lepasa for Mhango.

The striker repaid his coach’s trust on him as he managed to put the Buccaneers back in the lead with his third touch of the game in the 58th minute, striding onto Thembinkosi Lorch’s pass and beating Williams.

Five minutes later, the away side got an opportunity to get back to the game from the penalty spot after Gamphani Lungu was brought down by Innocent Maela, though the initial contact did look outside the box. Sandilands, however, was able to make a save with his trailing leg as Grobler failed with his second penalty in as many matches.

In the 70th minute, Pirates conceded another penalty as Ntsikelelo Nyauza was judged to have fouled Aubrey Modiba.

But, Sandilands stepped up once more to make sure Bucs kept the lead as he comfortably saved Gabuza’s spot kick.

The Buccaneers went on defensive mode as they brought in Abel Mabaso and Alfred Ndengane for Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabiso Monyane respectively.

In the end, however, they held on fairly comfortably with no real scares after the penalties.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.