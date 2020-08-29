Orlando Pirates 2 SuperSport United 1 – As it happened

FULL TIME: Orlando Pirates 2 SuperSport United 1 – It’s Wayne Sandilands who is the hero for Pirates, saving two penalties after Zakhele Lepasa came off the bench to put the Buccaneers in front for the second time in the game. It is a first post-lockdown win for Pirates, who move up to fourth in the table, while SuperSport stay third.

72 – PENALTY SAVED AGAIN! Gabuza’s penalty is also to Sandilands’ left and he dives on it no problem! SuperSport wasting their opportunities here, but credit to the Pirates ‘keeper.

70 Another PENALTY! Modiba goes down in the box under Ntsikelelo Nyauza’s tackle and referee Nkomo points to the spot. Thamsanqa Gabuza will take this one. Nyauza is booked.

63 PENALTY! Innocent Maela fould Lungu and it’s a penalty for SuperSport! Grobler steps up … and Sandilands saves it diving to his left! That’s a second penalty miss in two games from Grobler!

62 – Kaitano Tembo responds with a triple change for SuperSport. Gamphani Lungu, Kudakwashe Mahachi and Thamsanqa Gabuza are all on.

That’s Lepasa’s first ever goal in the Absa Premiership and his second of the season, after also netting against Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup. What a substitution by Josef Zinnbauer .

58 – GOAL! Orlando Pirates 2 SuperSport United 1. Lepasa strikes seconds after coming on the field! It’s an astute pass from Thembinkosi Lorch and Lepasa races into the box and fires into the corner of the net!

57 – It’s another scoreless day for Gabadinho Mhango as he leaves the field and is replaced by Zakhele Lepasa while Siphesihle Ndlovu is on for Nkanyiso Zungu.

54 – Modiba does well to get in a cross and Grobler thunders a header goalwards but Sandilands makes a fine save!

51 – Webber with a low cross that finds its way to Grobler, but his effort is saved by Sandilands.

46 – The second half gets underway at Ellis Park.

Half Time – Orlando Pirates 1 SuperSport United 1. Pule’s fabulous finish gave Pirates the lead and then Fleurs levelled to send the sides in all square at the break.

45+3 – Webber is booked in first half stoppage time for a cynical challenge on Mhango.

41 – GOAL! Orlando Pirates 1 SuperSport United 1. Jamie Webber swings in an excellent corner and Luke Fleurs climbs highest to head past Sandilands.

37 – Sandilands tips over a long-range free kick from Teboho Mokoena that was dipping just under the Pirates goalkeeper’s crossbar.

29 – GOAL! Orlando Pirates 1 SuperSport United 0 What a strike from Vincent Pule! Fully 30 metres out, the Pirates striker hammers a low shot past Ronwen Williams, leaving the SuperSport goalkeeper with no chance.

21 – A mistake from SuperSport allows Gabadinho Mhango to race clear, and his shot is pushed away by Ronwen Williams, with Vincent Pule blazing the rebound over the bar.

17 – SuperSport are making all the running here and Bradley Grobler’s shot is deflected for a corner. Sandilands punches the corner away and then easily catches SuperSport’s next attempt at a cross.

15 – Teboho Mokoena plays a delightful one-two and is clean through but Sandilands rushes off his line to make the block and Pirates clear.

1- A chance for SuperSport inside the first minute! Manziba’s effort is on target but Wayne Sandilands makes the save.

1 – Referee Siyabonga Nkomo blows his whistle and the game is underway!

Here are the two teams.

