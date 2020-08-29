PSL News 29.8.2020 12:14 am

Injuries push Nyoni out of Maritzburg

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Galdwin Shitolo of Golden Arrows and Gabriel Nyoni of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on August 04, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Midfielder Gabriel Nyoni left the coastal club at the end of the January transfer window.

The speedy forward joined the Team of Choice at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season with high expectations from Zimbabwean side CAPS United.

Nyoni struggled with injury since joining the side and lost his place in United’s starting line-up. United boss Farook Kadodia confirmed the Zimbabwean’s departure from the KZN side.

The former CAPS man didn’t join Eric Tinkler’s chargers in the bio bubble for the resumption of the league.

“He is no longer with the club. He struggled a lot with the injury. He is a speedy player and he had niggling issues every time so he couldn’t give us that because of injury,” Kadodia told Phakaaathi.

“The coach felt he is no longer part of his plans and we had to let him go. There were injuries that kept him out. We had expected a lot from him. You are as good as your last game in football but overall we have nothing against the player and we wish him well for the future.”

