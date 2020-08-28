Middendorp calls for Chiefs fans not to vilify Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has called on Amakhosi supporters to rally behind the team and all the players, without scapegoating individuals if they don’t do as well as they are expected.

He said this responding to a question about the mounting criticism towards the Amakhosi star, Khama Billiat whose form has been questionable this season having scored just one goal so far.

Middendorp suggested that Billiat is still committed to the club’s cause.

“I can only tell you that as long the player is willing and has the ambition to really do everything possible with his abilities, he will get all the support from my side,” said the German mentor.

“Unfortunately he is not doing as well as we know he can. At the moment, and I said it before, I have to support him and I ask of each and every supporter to please do the same. Please keep supporting, keep going… it makes no sense at the moment to criticise negatively a player just because he is not fulifilling the expectation as we know he can do,” explained Middendorp.

He said despite his dip in form Billiat remains one of the best players they have and hopes he can rise to the occasion in the coming games.

“He is one of the best but we know that the background is very different at the moment but we cannot discuss it now with the view to the game on Sunday. It is not my duty to criticise and the one thing I can do is ask for support.”

Chiefs currently lead Mamelodi Sundowns on goal difference only at the top of the Absa Premiership, with three games left to play in the 2019/20 campaign.

Amakhosi’s next match is against Bidvest Wits at FNB Stadium on Sunday, and Billiat will hope to return to the starting line-up, having only been used as a second half substitute in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat by Sundowns.