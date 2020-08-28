PSL News 28.8.2020 09:39 am

Chippa United announce ‘Messi’ signing

Khaya Ndubane
Chippa United announce ‘Messi’ signing

Xabiso "Messi" Soldaat

The club has announced that youngster Xabiso “Messi” Soldaat has been promoted from the MultiChoice Diski Challenge team to the first  team.

“Messi as he is affectionately known by his peers hails from Greenbushes in Port Elizabeth,” read the Chippa United statement.

READ: Chippa confirm plans to ditch Port Elizabeth for East London

“He has been an integral part of our MultiChoice Diski Challenge team showing great display of maturity beyond his years. We wish him well Blue heart.

“The Chilli Boys of tomorrow belongs to the young.”

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chippa have confirmed their plan to leave Port Elizabeth and relocate to East London for the 2020/21 season.

“The club had to submit ABSA Stadium in East London as their main home venue and Sisa Dukashe Stadium as alternative venue for the start of the 2020/21 season. The club is also currently engaging with all revelant stakeholders to make the move permanent,” read the club statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Chippa confirm plans to ditch Port Elizabeth for East London 26.8.2020
United adds to Baroka’s relegation woes with slender win   22.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, dagga lab worth millions busted and SIU finds irregular PPE contracts 21.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition