Chippa United announce ‘Messi’ signing

“Messi as he is affectionately known by his peers hails from Greenbushes in Port Elizabeth,” read the Chippa United statement.

“He has been an integral part of our MultiChoice Diski Challenge team showing great display of maturity beyond his years. We wish him well Blue heart.

“The Chilli Boys of tomorrow belongs to the young.”

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Chippa have confirmed their plan to leave Port Elizabeth and relocate to East London for the 2020/21 season.

“The club had to submit ABSA Stadium in East London as their main home venue and Sisa Dukashe Stadium as alternative venue for the start of the 2020/21 season. The club is also currently engaging with all revelant stakeholders to make the move permanent,” read the club statement.

