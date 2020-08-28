PSL News 28.8.2020 08:25 am

Middendorp rues missed chances as loss to Sundowns piles pressure on Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 27 August 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Kaizer Chiefs head coach believes his side should have been in front by the time Mamelodi Sundowns took the lead at Orlando Stadium.

It was a defeat that now puts the pressure squarely on his team’s shoulders and Kaizer Chiefs coach looked annoyed in a TV post match interview after losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday night at Orlando Stadium.
Amakhosi had numerous scoring chances especially in the second half when they were already trailing but couldn’t convert any.
“Before we conceded we had two clear chances,” said Middendorp cutting in as presenter, Thato Moeng was finishing her question. “One (of them was one-on-one) against the keeper, we didn’t finish them,” he added.
“We had to change formation and players for the second half and I think we dominated 80-20% and we were consistently in their half. They had one counter attack chance at us in the second half.
“We had possibilities and in the last minute we could have had an easy tap in but (it wasn’t to be). I was aware that we would have this dynamic in the front and in the centre. But now we have to prepare for the next match,” he explained.
Amakhosi are now left with three games  in which they can I’ll afford to drop any points with Sundowns now firmly in their throat. Their next game is a tricky encounter against Bidvest Wits on Sunday.
“It doesnt matter who you play, be it Leopards, Wits or Baroka… you’d think it’s an easy game but we are yet to see an easy game,” said Middendorp.

