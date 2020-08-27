We used our Champions League experience to beat Chiefs – Pitso

PSL News 27.8.2020 08:47 pm

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates victory during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they had to draw from their Caf Champions League experiences to eke out a win at Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday night.

Masandawana came out of Orlando Stadium the happier of the two sides after a Gaston Sirino goal was enough to earn them the full points which puts them on equal footing with Amakhosi at the top of the Absa Premiership.

For the first time in a long time since Mosimane took charge at Sundowns, they had to play a more defensive game in the second half where they had to park the proverbial bus.

“It was a tough game,” said Mosimane in a post match media conference.

“A game that needed Champions League experience. We had the first half. We had chances to better the score line.

“I will give Chiefs the second half, they did not allow us to get out of our blocks. We were under pressure in the second half and had to respond accordingly to the questions posed by Chiefs,” he added.

Mosimane was happy with how his big players came together to score the winning goal where Themba Zwane played a clever back heel pass to beat the Amakhosi defense line and set up Sirino through on goal.

The latter made no mistake as he sent the ball furiously past an advancing Daniel Akpeyi.

“The big players are starting to come up and believing it. We need them, players like Themba and Sirino. I’m glad they’ve come up at the right time.”

