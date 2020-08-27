Sundowns down Chiefs to set up exciting photo finish

Mamelodi Sundowns have caught up to Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the Absa Premiership standings after beating Amakhosi 1-0 at Orlando Stadium last night, setting the league title race up for an exciting photo finish with three games to go.

Gaston Sirino’s 34th minute goal was enough to get Masandawana the full points. Sundowns are still in second spot due to Chiefs’ better goal difference.

The game was played at a high pace as both looked for an early goal. Chiefs’ counter attacking almost bore fruit in the 13th minute when Bernard Parker was set through on goal but instead of going for goal, he tried to play it across and Sundowns regrouped and cleared their lines.

Sundowns came close to the opener in the 20th minute when they were awarded a free kick in an area that has recently become Lyle Lakay speciality range. But Daniel Akpeyi managed to get to the midielder’s beautifully executed curler to tip it away.

After knocking for a while, Sundowns eventually found their goal in the 34th minute and it was a well worked and very stylish effort as Themba Zwane set up Sirino with a back heel pass that caught the Amakhosi defense unawares.

Just before the break, Sirino should have made it 2-0 when he managed to beat Erick Mathoho on the right but instead of trying a shot or passing, he tried to dribble Akpeyi as well and he came out second best.

Lazarus Kambole also had a good chance on the other end but the Zambian miscued his kick from just inside the Sundowns box, when he was left unguarded.

Ernst Middendorp rang the changes at half time with Anthony Akumu, Dumisani Zuma and Khama Billiat replacing Willard Katsande, Keletso Sifama and Kambole for the second half.

Two minutes into the second stanza, Parker looked to get Amakhosi back into the game with a long range shot but found Kennedy Mweene fully alert as the keeper tipped the effort over.

In another promising attack for Amakhosi, Zuma was played on goal by Lebogang Manyama but Mweene was quick off his line and blocked him before he could take a shot.

Sundowns’ second half substitute Lebogang Maboe was gifted a good chance from a defensive misunderstanding by the Amakhos,i back line but his shot hit the post and rolled away.

With 10 minutes to the end, Middendorp pushed Mathoho up front to try and be edit from the long balls they threw into the Masandawana box. The move almost worked as Mathoho gave Sundowns back line some troublesome moments. But all their efforts at a comeback didn’t bear fruit.

