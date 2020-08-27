Full time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 1

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 90+5′ Billiat’s free header goes over
– 6 minutes of added time to be played
– 87′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 87′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 83′ Substitution for Sundowns: Kekana makes way for Wayne Arendse
– 83′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Akumu
– 81′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 80′ Double substitution for Sundowns: Phakamani Mahlambi and Tebogo Langerman come on for Mkhulise and Meza respectively
– 77′ A mixed up at the back for Chiefs and they’re almost punished, but Maboe’s shot hits the upright
– 76′ Substitution for Chiefs: Moleko makes way for Philani Zulu
– referee calls for the second cooling break
– 68′ Mathoho’s header is saved by Mweene
– 65′ Double substitution for Sundowns: Andile Jali and Lebohang Maboe come on for Zwane and Sirino respectively
– 63′ Zuma’s long range shot goes over the crossbar
– 58′ chance for Chiefs! But it’s cleared by Sundowns
– 52′ Mweene does well to come out of his area to grab the ball from Zuma’s feet. Mweene is down injured
– 50′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Parker
– 47′ Mweene does well to parry Parker’s away for a corner kick
– Sundowns get the second half underway
– Triple substitution for Chiefs: Agay Akumu, Dumisani Zuma and Khama Billiat come on for Katsande, Sifama and Kambole respectively
– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
– 4 minutes of added time to be played
– 38′</Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns strong> Meza tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals
Just look at what that goal means to the boys!????????????#Sundowns #AbsaPrem #DownsLive pic.twitter.com/8YP55o3Kyw
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 27, 2020
– 34′ GOAAAL! Sirino puts Sundowns in the lead with a powerful finish!
– 33′ corner kick Sundowns
30′ Kaizer Chiefs 0️⃣➖0️⃣ Mamelodi Sundowns#Sundowns #AbsaPrem #DownsLive
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 27, 2020
– referee calls for the first cooling break
– 21′ offside call goes against Sundowns
strong>- 19′ free kick for Sundowns from a good scoring position and it’s turns into a corner kick
– 17′ corner kick for Chiefs
– 13′ chance for Chiefs! But it’s not taken as Sifama’s shot is blocked on the line with Mweene in no-man’s land
– 12′ offside call goes against Sundowns
– 11′ Kambole’s long range shot is saved by Mweene
– 10′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on
– 8′ Kekana shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range
– 4′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position and is saved by Akpeyi
– Chiefs get the game underway
– kickoff
Here. We. Go.#Sundowns #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/X0RgCpZJNH
— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 27, 2020
Starting XI:
Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Katsande ©, Parker, Sifama, Frosler, Manyama, Kambole
Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Ngcongca, Lakay, Lebusa, Madisha, Coetzee, Kekana, Mkhulise, Sirino, Zwane, Meza
Amakhosi will be looking to extend their lead at the top with a win against Sundowns tonight.
The Brazilians on the other side will be looking to draw level with Chiefs at the top of the standings.
