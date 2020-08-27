Full time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0 Mamelodi Sundowns 1

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 90+5′ Billiat’s free header goes over

– 6 minutes of added time to be played

– 87′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 87′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 83′ Substitution for Sundowns: Kekana makes way for Wayne Arendse

– 83′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Akumu

– 81′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 80′ Double substitution for Sundowns: Phakamani Mahlambi and Tebogo Langerman come on for Mkhulise and Meza respectively

– 77′ A mixed up at the back for Chiefs and they’re almost punished, but Maboe’s shot hits the upright

– 76′ Substitution for Chiefs: Moleko makes way for Philani Zulu

– referee calls for the second cooling break

– 68′ Mathoho’s header is saved by Mweene

– 65′ Double substitution for Sundowns: Andile Jali and Lebohang Maboe come on for Zwane and Sirino respectively

– 63′ Zuma’s long range shot goes over the crossbar

– 58′ chance for Chiefs! But it’s cleared by Sundowns

– 52′ Mweene does well to come out of his area to grab the ball from Zuma’s feet. Mweene is down injured

– 50′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Parker

– 47′ Mweene does well to parry Parker’s away for a corner kick

– Sundowns get the second half underway

– Triple substitution for Chiefs: Agay Akumu, Dumisani Zuma and Khama Billiat come on for Katsande, Sifama and Kambole respectively

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 38′</Half-time score: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns strong> Meza tries a long range shot, but it goes wide of goals

– 34′ GOAAAL! Sirino puts Sundowns in the lead with a powerful finish!

– 33′ corner kick Sundowns

– referee calls for the first cooling break

– 21′ offside call goes against Sundowns

strong>- 19′ free kick for Sundowns from a good scoring position and it’s turns into a corner kick

– 17′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 13′ chance for Chiefs! But it’s not taken as Sifama’s shot is blocked on the line with Mweene in no-man’s land

– 12′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 11′ Kambole’s long range shot is saved by Mweene

– 10′ Chiefs appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 8′ Kekana shoots narrowly wide of goals from long range

– 4′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position and is saved by Akpeyi

– Chiefs get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Moleko, Cardoso, Mathoho, Sasman, Katsande ©, Parker, Sifama, Frosler, Manyama, Kambole

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Ngcongca, Lakay, Lebusa, Madisha, Coetzee, Kekana, Mkhulise, Sirino, Zwane, Meza

Amakhosi will be looking to extend their lead at the top with a win against Sundowns tonight.

The Brazilians on the other side will be looking to draw level with Chiefs at the top of the standings.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.