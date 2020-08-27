Celtic and Wits share the spoils in dull draw

Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits shared the spoils again on Thursday with a penalty apiece in the first half resulting in a rather dull 1-1 draw at Tuks Stadium.

Draws have been the story of the resumption and in particular for Wits, who now have five stalemates in six Absa Premiership games, to go with their one win over AmaZulu.

Celtic have drawn three of four league games, though they did beat Kaizer Chiefs, and have also reached the Nedbank Cup final.

Wits have been battling to bulge the net all season, but were handed a gift by Celtic in just the second minute of this match, Wandile Letlabika tripping Terrence Dzvukumanja inside the penalty area. Keegan Ritchie stepped up a slotted home the spot kick, his first league goal since scoring against Mamelodi Sundowns in October 2018.

Celtic, however, have been superb since the season resumption and pressed Wits back, creating a number of opportunities. A fine pass from Ndumiso Mabena released the in-form Motebang Sera, but he could only volley over the bar.

Siphelele Luthuli then sent a low shot against the post, with Ricardo Goss making a fantastic save from the rebound to deny Phunya Sele Sele.

There was nothing Goss, could do, however, in the 35th minute, as Lorenzo Gordinho brought down Mabena, and the Celtic captain picked himself up to fire a penalty low to the Wits goalkeeper’s right.

Gavin Hunt made a double substitution at the break, bringing off Rowen Human and Thabang Monare, with Mxolisi Machupu and Mpho Mathebula coming on.

In the 57th minute, Wits came close as Sipho Chaine had to do well to get down to Mathebula’s shot.

Phathushedzo Nange tried the spectacular in the 75th minute, but his overhead kick went wide of Chaine’s goal.

