Score goals, that’s all Ajax need to get the top spot again in GladAfrica chase

When the season restarted earlier this month, Ajax extended their lead to nine points but four games later, they are now second and trailing Swallows FC, who are above them only on better goal difference with one game to go.

The Urban Warriors will now have to score big in their last game against Mbombela United on Sunday afternoon if they are to win the Championship title which comes with a R3-million cheque and automatic promotion to the elite league.

“Our inability to score has been detrimental,” said Marlin on Thursday. “I have tried to show the boys the chances that we have created week in and week out but just don’t take them. We then concede silly goals.

“We’ve only conceded eight in the last 10 games, which is good considering the way we were conceding at the beginning of the season. So, it’s like when we closed the back, we shut the front too somehow,” he explained.

He said the danger in the way they have been playing is that not scoring gives their opponent a chance to steal the game like JDR Stars did when they beat them 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

“If you keep games at nil-nil, you give teams a chance to play for the result. We just don’t take our chances the way we should. It’s something we have been working on and hopefully it will come right in one game where we will punish a team and score four or five goals… and now we’ve got one game left to do it.

“We have had numerous games where we create chances and don’t use them. I’ve just had a look at the stats in the last 10 matches we’ve scored nine goals and that’s not enough. One goal for us would have made a heck of a difference yesterday (Wednesday) because we’d have got a draw and still be top with a one-point advantage.

“And that’s what it’s come down to, just one goal. Marlin said the players should be self-motivated for their last game as they still have everything to fight for when they meet Tingwenyama on Sunday.

“There’s a lot we have to play for. To throw away what we’ve done this season would be ridiculous. I’m trying to keep them motivated, keep them in the hunt because it’s not over yet… not by a long shot. I mean, if we win our game by just one more goal than Swallows do in theirs then we are still good.

“We are obviously down but we can’t keep looking over our shoulder, we have to look forward and now we have to find a way to find goals.”

