PSL News 27.8.2020 04:09 pm

Six points should be enough to save Leopards – Shivambu

Michaelson Gumede
Morgan Shivambu, Caretaker coach of Black Leopards during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Black Leopards and Maritzburg United at the FNB Stadium (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Black Leopards co-coach Morgan Shivambu has taken out his calculator and done the mathematics, arriving at the conclusion that six points would be more than enough to see Lidoda Duvha retain their top flight status.

There’s just two points separating 13th placed Leopards from rock-bottom Polokwane City and in the three remaining games against Usuthu, Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns, Shivambu says six points is the target.

“If we can get six points we’ll be safe, that is what we want from the remaining games. It is going to be tough, it is not going to be easy. All the teams down there are going to be tough for everyone,” said Shivambu.

“We have to win our games, we don’t have to rely on other teams to do the job for us. We will have to win all of our remaining games to be sure. Every game is tough when you are fighting relegation, no game is easy. We will have to fight and grind results against AmaZulu on Saturday. There’s no easy game in the top flight. Teams are fighting to get into the top eight, some are trying to win the league and we are trying to survive. But we take it one game at a time,” he added.

Having lost their last game against SuperSport, the Leopards mentor is not sure if he wants to ring some changes in his team, but if he does, he is confident that whoever will come in will get the job done.

“The guys have been doing well to be honest and if something is not broken there is no need to fix it. If we make changes, we believe that the guys who will be coming in will also fight and help the team,” he said.

 

