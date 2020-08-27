Preview: Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Amakhosi will head into the match without the services of their top goalscorer Samir Nurkovic, who is suspended after picking up a caution against Stellenbosch on Sunday, his fourth of the season.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has described Nurkovic’s absence as a huge loss for his team.

“It is a huge loss, there is no doubt about it,” said Middendorp. “At the moment, we must look at how to find a solution, as we know, certain players in particular in the forward movement, are not on their best.

“Let me try to find solutions inside the squad we have, in which way we can strategise it, but it is definitely something that it is very painful for us.”

The Brazilians will also be without their key defender Ricardo Nascimento when they meet Chiefs this evening.

Nascimento received a red card in Sundowns’ costly 2-2 draw with Maritzburg United and will be serving his second game suspension.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has shrugged off Nascimento’s unavalability saying he has capable replacements.

“Ricardo is not there but Mosa can fill in,” said Mosimane.

