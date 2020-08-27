‘We want to return Chiefs to its glory days’, says Katsande

He has won a number of individual accolades as well as winners’ medals for a variety of trophies. The past four years have, however, not been a kind of stay the Zimbabwean player, who also dabs as a social media fashionista, would have wished for. READ: Katsande confident Chiefs will keep top spot until end of season

Amakhosi’s trophy cabinet has been so scarcely used there is belief that no one currently knows where the keys are.

But Katsande has vowed to change that. Asked about what kind of influence he and other senior players like Bernard Parker and Itumeleng Khune have as the team fight to end the trophy drought, Katsande said they want to leave on a high.

“Obviously myself, Bernard and Itu have tasted how it feels (to win trophies) and it is our responsibility to ensure that we rub that feeling onto the whole group so that we can achieve it again,” said the man nicknamed ‘Salt and Vinegar’.

“That’s our main aim as the seniors in the team… to bring back the success.

“We need to be jealous about it and keep it the group so that it continues even when we are no longer there because this team is know for winning trophies. We want to bring the club back where it belongs.”

Amakhosi were top of the standings ahead of Thursday’s crunch fixture against their biggest league title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

