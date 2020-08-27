WATCH: Former Chiefs star George Lebese scores rocket goal

Lebese has been a regular for his side since moving there in January following his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he struggled for game time under the mentorship of coach Pitso Mosimane.

Switchback FC were trailing 4-3 to Austin Bold when Lebese popped up in the 84th minute to score the goal for the game to finish in a draw.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player is seen knocking the ball around with his teammates before sprinting into the opponent’s final third to take a shot at goal from outside the penalty area to catch Bold’s goalkeeper off-guard.

Switchback FC staged a dramatic comeback in the second half after they conceded four goals in the first half. They came managed to score their first goal in the 48th minute courtesy of Christian Volesky. The second goal game 10 minutes later from Andre Lewis, while Volesky completed his brace before Lebese leveled matters.

