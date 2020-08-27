PSL News 27.8.2020 11:04 am

WATCH: Former Chiefs star George Lebese scores rocket goal

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
WATCH: Former Chiefs star George Lebese scores rocket goal

George Lebese arrives at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Colorado Springs Switchback FC forward George Lebese scored a brilliant goal for his side in a league game.

Lebese has been a regular for his side since moving there in January following his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns, where he struggled for game time under the mentorship of coach Pitso Mosimane.

Switchback FC were trailing 4-3 to Austin Bold when Lebese popped up in the 84th minute to score the goal for the game to finish in a draw.

The former Kaizer Chiefs player is seen knocking the ball around with his teammates before sprinting into the opponent’s final third to take a shot at goal from outside the penalty area to catch Bold’s goalkeeper off-guard.

Switchback FC staged a dramatic comeback in the second half after they conceded four goals in the first half. They came managed to score their first goal in the 48th minute courtesy of Christian Volesky. The second goal game 10 minutes later from Andre Lewis, while Volesky completed his brace before Lebese leveled matters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by George•_•Lebese (@gl__17) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Baroka stun Sundowns and hand Kaizer Chiefs a title lifeline 30.8.2020
Middendorp calls for Chiefs fans not to vilify Billiat 28.8.2020
We used our Champions League experience to beat Chiefs – Pitso 27.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition