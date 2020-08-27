Pitso explains why he sometimes picks Coetzee ahead of Jali and Mabunda

Coetzee has been deployed at the heart of the midfield by the Downs coach more times than he has played in his natural position.

When the season got back underway after the suspension due to the nationwide lockdown, Mosimane dropped Jali from the team and threw in Coetzee, much to the dissatisfaction of the Masandawana faithful, if social media reaction is anything to go by.

Mosimane has since explained why he sometimes gives Coetzee the nod.

“Rivaldo does not get the credit that he deserves. Sometimes people don’t like him and I don’t know why they don’t like him,” said Mosimane.

“He doesn’t even lose one ball and he is an accurate passer with a left and a right foot. He wins headers in the midfield. It takes time, maybe people will start to realize why we pick him sometimes.

“He is good with the set-pieces and he needs to come out of his shell because he is not a player who expresses himself a lot and that that is why we encourage him. We want him to play more,” Mosimane added.

Coetzee was in action in Sundowns’ 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership as Jali was suspended.

The former Orlando Pirates anchorman will be available when Downs take on table-toppers Kaizer Chiefs at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday and it remains to be seen who “Jingles” will select to partner captain Hlompho Kekana.

