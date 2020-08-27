Five reasons Kaizer Chiefs can beat Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns are not in the best of form right now, and Amakhosi have the weapons to punish them at Orlando Stadium on Thursday evening.

It’s a bold statement to make, but it is what I really believe will happen on Thursday night when Kaizer Chiefs host their closest chasers in the Absa Premiership title race, Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.

The two teams are just three points apart going into this crunch encounter, but Amakhosi will be a clear six ahead after the match.

I wouldn’t bet my entire salary on it, however, football is what it is and in IsiZulu we say “ibhola liyagingqika” which loosely translates to ‘the ball is round and rolls anyway!’

