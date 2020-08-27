Five reasons Kaizer Chiefs can beat Mamelodi Sundowns

Sundowns are not in the best of form right now, and Amakhosi have the weapons to punish them at Orlando Stadium on Thursday evening.
It’s a bold statement to make, but it is what I really believe will happen on Thursday night when Kaizer Chiefs host their closest chasers in the Absa Premiership title race, Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium.
The two teams are just three points apart going into this crunch encounter, but Amakhosi will be a clear six ahead after the match.
I wouldn’t bet my entire salary on it, however, football is what it is and in IsiZulu we say “ibhola liyagingqika” which loosely translates to ‘the ball is round and rolls anyway!’
Here are my reasons
1. Sundowns are not the well oiled machine we know them to be:
Pitso Mosimane’s side have bumbled their way since the restart and have not been convincing. They are disorganised and lack a killer instinct.
2. Sundowns’ shaky defence:
Sundowns have been very suspect at the back and have easily been taken to the cleaners. Chiefs did the same in the reverse encounter early in the season and can do it again.
3. Reported disharmony in the Sundowns camp:
There have been suggestions that things are not as sweet as they should be in the Masandawana camp with some players said to be unhappy about some issues, including alleged favouritism. If this is true, there is no better game for the players to show their discontent than this one.
4. The Khama Billiat factor:
It has been well-documented that Khama Billiat has done little for Chiefs this season, scoring just one goal so far, but if there was ever a time for the Zimbabwean to come to the party it is against his former club Sundowns on Thursday, with Samir Nurkovic suspended and Leonardo Castro and Lebo Manyama suffering with injuries.
5. Over-planning:
Sundowns are a well-coached side but sometimes you feel it is overdone. Chiefs have kept it simple – call it helicopter football if you want – but they just pump the balls forward and hope their strikers convert one or two. That kind of football can be stressful to a team with the technical team that Sundowns have.
