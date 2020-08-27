Pitso cools title decider talk ahead of Chiefs clash

Sundowns managed to record their first win since the 2019/2020 season resumed against Golden Arrows on Monday.

Mosimane says it was only a matter of time before his side collected maximum points in a match.

The former African Coach of the Year downplayed the importance of their game against Chiefs on Thursday evening. Chiefs dropped more points in their last game, a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch, meaning Sundowns’ win over Arrows left a three-point gap between the two sides. Sundowns can really pile the pressure on Amakhosi, who have been top of the table throughout the season, if they win on Thursday.

“Thursday is not a title decider, the way I know this thing, sometimes the title is decided on the last day. Mathematically the title will not be won on Thursday, but we would love to win on Thursday. The fat lady hasn’t sung and we are still going,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by the Sundowns website.

Sundowns will be boosted by the fact that Themba Zwane is back in scoring form, after netting the late winner as a substitute against Arrows. Zwane is a key player for Masandawana, with ten league goals this season, and looks certain to return to the starting line-up against Chiefs.

