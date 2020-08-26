Swallows soar into pole position for Absa Premiership return

Swallows FC jumped to the top of the GladAfrica Championship standings for the first time on Wednesday afternoon after beating Richards Bay 2-0, jumping above Ajax Cape Town who lost 2-1 at JDR Stars.

The Dube Birds are equal on points with the Urban Warriors but sit at the top because of better goal difference. Brandon Truter’s side made their intentions clear early on as they took the lead in the first half through Katlego Malinga’s strike.

The Birds could have added one or two more with the chances they created but poor decision making in the final third cost them. Zanempi Methula, however, came on and gave Swallows the insurance goal they were looking for, making it 2-0.

The Rich Boys also had their chances in the game but couldn’t find the right balls through a resolute Swallows defence.

Ajax – who had a seven-point lead going into the Bio-Bubble earlier this month – have slipped badly and now occupy second spot.

While Ajax looked to be in control of the game in the first half, the Hammer Boys were sharper and more dangerous in attack.

It didn’t take them long after the break to grab the lead with Tshepo Matsemela scoring just three minutes into the second half.

Nine minutes later, Matsemela completed his brace and put Ajax in further trouble. Calvin Marlin tried to ring some changes looking to find a way back into the game and they managed to get one back right at the death to make it 2-1 through Eleazar Rodgers’ header.

At the bottomd, nothing much changed as all the teams in danger of following Royal Eagles out to the amateur divisions couldn’t get positive results. But for TS Galaxy things look better as they need just a draw in their last game to ensure safety despite losing 1-0 to Free State Stars.

Cape Umoya United got the point they needed when they held University of Pretoria to a goalless draw and moved to safety.

Mbombela United also need a draw to be safe. TS Sporting and Jomo Cosmos will have to fight it out on the last day to escape the chop.

Ezenkosi jumped to 13th spot after playing to a 1-1 draw with Steenberg United.

Results: University of Pretoria 0 Cape Umoya 0; Tshakhuma 1 Uthongathi 0; TS Galaxy 0 FS Stars 1; TS Sporting 0 Real Kings 2; Richards Bay 0 Swallows FC 1; JDR Stars 2 Ajax CT 1; Steenberg United 1 Jomo Cosmos 1; Royal Eagles 0 Mbombela United 2

