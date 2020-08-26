Katsande confident Chiefs will keep top spot until end of season

They have occupied the top spot since then – and it’s been a year because of the stoppage that was enforced by the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 virus. READ: Billiat is our best player, says Kaizer Chiefs captain Katsande

One of the club’s long serving players, Willard Katsande says he is confident they will end the season still on top.

“We have been on top of the log since last August and we are still going to sit there and we still going to get what we want which is the league title,” Katsande said during a virtual media conference.

Amakhosi currently have a three point lead over second-palced Mamelodi Sundowns going into Thursday’s encounter between the two giants.

“We are not moved and we are not shaken in any way. We are only focusing on what’s happening in our own house. We don’t want to focus on things we can’t control,” the 34-year-old midfield workhorse boldly stated.

The restart of the games forced clubs to go into a Biologically Safe Environment called the Bio-Bubble and stay there until the games have been finished and Katsande says it has been a wonderful time spending more time with his colleagues.

“It’s been enjoyable because I am spending more time with the other players, they are my family. Being back to football is the most important thing especially during this pandemic era because we bring joy to everybody” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.