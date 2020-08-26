PSL News 26.8.2020 12:49 pm

Chippa confirm plans to ditch Port Elizabeth for East London

Khaya Ndubane
Chippa United chairman Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Chippa United have moved to clarify their decision to leave Port Elizabeth and relocate to East London for the 2020/21 season. 

This comes after reports emerged that the move was illegal.

“Chippa United FC refute allegations circulating in the media which allege that the team’s move to East London is illegal,” read a statement from Chippa, who moved to Port Elizabeth from Cape Town in 2014.

“Chippa United would like to clarify reports pertaining to the team relocating to East London (Buffalo City Metro). It’s common knowledge that the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium has been a quarantine site since May 2020. In which the club was never consulted on the issue,” continued the club statement on Twitter.

“It made our preparation for Bio-Bubble very difficult due to the lack of training facilities, which could be seen in our first encounter against Cape Town City FC, also putting the club in a very peculiar position in terms of meeting and complying with the League’s deadlines.

“So the club had to submit ABSA Stadium in East London as their main home venue and Sisa Dukashe Stadium as alternative venue for the start of the 2020/21 season. The club is also currently engaging with all revelant stakeholders to make the move permanent.”

“Our obligations to the PSL are not negated by the status quo in the municipality and the team will do its utmost to comply, including seeking legal advice on all matters pertaining to these circumstances,” concluded the Chippa statement.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Picture: nelsonmandelabaystadium.com

