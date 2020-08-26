Baloyi’s advice to Chiefs ahead of crunch Sundowns encounter

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has advised the Amakhosi players to encourage each other ahead of their crucial Absa Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday night.

Amakhosi are set to host Masandawanain a top of the table clash at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The game is set to kick off at 6pm.

“The boys are all staying in the bio-bubble, the Biological Safe Environment (BSE), because of the Covid-19 epidemic. They should try to shut out the outside world. Also forget about social media, at least until the last game of the season. The players have each other. They should stay positive, be together and form a strong unit,” Baloyi told the Chiefs website.

“It promises to be a tough match,” added the former Chiefs and Sundowns goalkeeper. “I had hoped that, with Sundowns drawing so many games, we would have been five to six points clear. But that’s not how it is.

“However, I am sure that all the players, even those not playing, are aware about the situation we are in. We have the opportunity to win a major trophy in our 50th anniversary year. It’s something that doesn’t presents itself every day. That’s why it’s so important that the players go into Thursday’s game with a positive mindset, because they have the chance to write themselves into the club’s history books.”

“The players should stop listening to and reading about any criticism coming their way. Chiefs have a very good team and it’s up to the senior players to talk with their teammates, especially the younger ones to let them know how special they are.”

Meanwhile, Baloyi has commented on who should be Chiefs’ number one between Daniel Akpeyi and Itumeleng Khune.

“Soccer is a team sport. Akpeyi has done well and the whole team should be supporting him, including Itumeleng Khune, who is the captain. To be a captain is not only about what you do on the pitch, it’s also what you do off it. Leaders are there to lead the team and I am sure that’s what Itu is doing, even though he’s not playing, motivating his teammates and rallying the troops to go into the Sundowns match ready and with a positive mindset,” concluded Baloyi.

