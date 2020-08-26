PSL News 26.8.2020 10:01 am

Celtic keen to retain on-loan Pirates defender Chabalala

Phakaaathi Reporter
Justice Chabalala of Bloemfontein Celtic (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

A source at Orlando Pirates has informed Phakaaathi that Bloemfontein Celtic management are happy with the contributions made by defender Justice Chabalala and they want to keep him on permanent move.

According to the source, Pirates are not really looking into bringing the defender back at the club, so a permanent to Celtic will be gladly accepted.

“He is getting game time at Celtic and you can see that he is enjoying his football there. There is no pressure for him and he had done very well for the club. That’s why they have already made it to the club (Pirates) that they want to sign him.

“He is one of the most disciplined players at the club and I think that’s one of the things that the Celtic management has loved about him. Now it’s just a matter of the two teams agreeing on the figures because I think his contract at Pirates ends next year,” said the source.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Pirates may not get their wish with Bradley Grobler despite his parent club, SuperSport United giving him their blessings to leave at the end of the season should he want to.

The Buccaneers are believed to be interested in the services of Highlands Park striker Peter Shalulile, who has been the livewire of the Lions of the North’s attack this season.

