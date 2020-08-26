PSL News 26.8.2020 10:35 am

Agents fight over Kaizer Chiefs’ Billiat

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

An agent in Zimbabwe has blasted Mike Ngobeni for commenting on Khama Billiat’s form since the resumption of football.

Ngobeni was quoted as saying the suspension of football to curb the spread of COVID-19 has affected every player at Chiefs, in response to a question about Billiat’s form since the return of football in South Africa.

However, Godfrey Bakasa was not pleased with Ngobeni’s comments stating Billiat is now his client and has been since he parted ways with Ngobeni last year.

Bakasa says Ngobeni has no right to comment on Billiat because he no longer represents the former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

Billiat has not managed to make a notable contribution to Chiefs’ bid for the league title since the return of football which has raised questions about his fitness and commitment to the club.

“Mr Ngobeni and Khama stopped working together last year, there was an official notification sent to him, and he acknowledged,” Bakasa was quoted as saying by H-Metro.

“We were surprised by Mr Ngobeni’s recent comments on Khama’s footballing status. All this happened because the media wasn’t notified of the developments.”

