‘Preparing for games in bio-bubble not easy’, admits Pirates coach Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates’ failure to utilise their goal scoring opportunities continues to be a major concern for head coach Josef Zinnbauer, who admits that trying to work with the team in the Biological Safe Environment (BSE) is not easy.

Pirates have only managed to score one goal in their last four games, since entering the bubble for the remainder of the season.

In the process, Zinnbauer’s troops have recorded three draws and one loss.

With their next game against SuperSport United only coming up on Saturday, giving them a six day gap between matches, Zinnbauer is glad that he at least got some time to work with his charges on other aspects of the game.

“It’s not so easy, but now we at least have about a week we have have a little more space to work with the team on the final third. That’s what we have to work on more and more in the future. This week, after this week, next season and during the pre-season – that’s what’s coming,” said the Bucs coach.

“But it’s not easy to work with the team at the bubble. It’s not an excuse, but it’s not easy. The recovery days are important for the players and you have to be careful with the work (not to over-work players and avoid injuries).”

The Buccaneers poor form has seen the club drop to position five on the log standings with 43 points after 27 games.

They now trail log leaders Kaizer Chiefs by a massive 10 points, while they find themselves seven points behind second placed Mamelodi Sundowns with only three games left before the end of the season.

