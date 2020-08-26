 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

OPINION: Does Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp really want the title?

local soccer 11 hours ago

The Chiefs coach should have played a full strength side against Stellenbosch an gone all out for a win ahead of Thursday’s meeting with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sibongiseni Gumbi
26 Aug 2020
07:12:24 AM
PREMIUM!
OPINION: Does Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp really want the title?

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 23 August 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Call me crazy if you must. It doesn’t matter, I have been called worse. But I feel like Kaizer Chiefs coach, Ernst Middendorp doesn’t want this Absa Premiership title – his team could and should be enjoying at least an eight points cushion. READ MORE: Billiat is our best player, says Chiefs captain Katsande. His constant changing if the team undoes all the work he had done since he was reappointed at the Naturena based side. I felt he could have gone for the three points against Stellenbosch FC last Sunday and not tried to spare his big players for...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Swallows soar into pole position for Absa Premiership return 26.8.2020
Katsande confident Chiefs will keep top spot until end of season 26.8.2020
Five reasons why Sundowns can beat Chiefs 26.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Fita drops cigarette ban legal challenge

Business Insight Where did it go wrong: How two ANC-run municipalities can be so different

Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption

General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update

Covid-19 Africa could be past the peak of Covid-19 pandemic – WHO


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.