OPINION: Does Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp really want the title?

Call me crazy if you must. It doesn’t matter, I have been called worse. But I feel like Kaizer Chiefs coach, Ernst Middendorp doesn’t want this Absa Premiership title – his team could and should be enjoying at least an eight points cushion.

His constant changing if the team undoes all the work he had done since he was reappointed at the Naturena based side.

I felt he could have gone for the three points against Stellenbosch FC last Sunday and not tried to spare his big players for the game against Sundowns on Thursday.

Beating Stellies would have put immense pressure on Sundowns, who are also looking suspect since the restart of games, following the five month interruption for COVID-19.

If I were him, I would have gone all out against Stellies, got the three points and be eight points clear of

Sundowns before their game on Monday. That way, even if they won – like they did – they’d still be five points behind, going into the meeting of the two table-toppers.

I would then experiment against them, use the players who have not been getting regular game time and just play to not lose. That way I would still have my five points cushion or even two if they win.

But Middendorp did things in a strange way that makes me think he is no longer interested. And if so, I wouldn’t really blame him.

The Chiefs management have been playing hide and sick about his future and no one came out boldly to say they are fully behind him. It would be very petty of him though because winning the league would be great on his CV, especially with the squad he has at Chiefs competing against star-studded sides like Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits and even SuperSport United.

