Erasmus credits teamwork for CT City’s positive results

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Kermit Erasmus of Cape Town City celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Chippa United and Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 14 August 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

With 12 goals, Erasmus has a chance of finishing as the league’s top scorer, sitting just two behind the current pair at the top of the charts.

Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus has been on fire since the resumption of the 2019/20 season, netting three goals, all of them in victories for his side, over Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns and most recently his former club, Orlando Pirates.

The City goal poacher says all the hard work that every player put in during the lockdown is paying off, and says he has been able to be score goals only with the help of his teammates.

“The team’s performance has been good. We worked really during the lockdown to prepare for the resumption of the league. I think we started well, showed a lot of courage and character in the games we played since we resumed of the league. That’s why individual performance of every player has been outstanding. My stats (have been good) because I’ve been scoring in the games that we have won,” said Erasmus.

“But credit must go to go the rest of the team, without my teammates it wouldn’t be possible to be in the position I was and score the goals that I could. Credit must go to everybody for fighting, being together and that’s what a team is all about. I’m proud to call them these soldiers my brothers. So, we are … looking forward to the last three games.”

With 12 league goals to his name, Erasmus is just two behind the current top scorers Peter Shalulile and Gabadinho Mhango, and has every chance of making a late run for the Golden Boot. The striker will also be hoping to help the club maintain their place in next season’s MTN8.

Cape City are currently seventh on the log with 36 points, and next face Golden Arrows on Saturday.

