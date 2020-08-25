PSL News 25.8.2020 04:23 pm

Billiat is our best player, says Kaizer Chiefs captain Katsande

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Billiat is one of the best attacking players in South African domestic club football but has just one goal to his name this season.

Willard Katsande says the team’s misfiring star, Khama Billiat needs to be reassured and encouraged so that he finds his form again and starts scoring.

Billiat is one of the most highly rated attackers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) but has scored just once this season. His last goal was in the 2-0 win at AmaZulu on September 24 last year.

“Khama is my boy… I speak to him often and I tell him that he is the best player we have,” Katsande told the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Katsande said he always encouraged his Zimbabwean homeboy and said it is understandable that he would not be at his best especially now, after five months of inactivity.

“We have gone five months without playing and there is a little rustiness… but we have to look
at his overall contribution to the club. He remains an important player and is working hard that is
why he is chosen in the starting teams,” said Katsande.

Billiat joined Amakhosi amid a huge fanfare at the beginning of last season after deciding against prolonging his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns’. He became an instant hit at Chiefs under then coach Giovanni Solanis who hero worshiped the nimble footed 30-year-old.

But at the beginning of this season he was rumoured to have asked Pitso Mosimane to come back to Sundowns as he felt unhappy at Amakhosi. That, however proved to be false and Billiat said he was committed to the Amakhosi cause.

With Samir Nurkovic out and Leonardo Castro a doubt for Amakhosi’s big match against
Sundowns on Thursday afternoon, Billiat may need to step up and lead the front line against his
former side.

