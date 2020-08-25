Chiefs sweat over injuries, suspension ahead of Sundowns clash

Striker Leonardo Castro was withdrawn in the first half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC, while star midfielder Lebogang Manyama missed the game because of an injury.

“I will get advice from the medical team about Leonardo Castro’s injury. We hope he will recover in time for our next game,” Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp told the club’s website.

“We are still monitoring Manyama. We will see him at training and take it from there,” he added.

Top goalscorer Samir Nurkovic will definitely miss the Sundowns clash after receiving his fourth yellow card during the Stellenbosch game.

“Nurković received a fourth yellow card in what I thought was a harsh decision from the referee. He will be out for the match on Thursday,” commented the German mentor.

Meanwhile, Middendorp conceded that the result against Stellies was a disappointing one.

“It is disappointing to say the least,” said Middendorp. “We didn’t do certain things that we had planned for the match. But we are not discouraged – we will keep on working and focus on the next game.”

“We are basically disappointed with the result,” concluded Middendorp. “We will have to get back to it and be ready for the next match.”

Chiefs will next host Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday in a match described by many as a title decider.

The match is set to kick off at 6pm.

