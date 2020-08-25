SuperSport’s Daniels expects strong fight from resurgent Leopards 

Even though veteran defender Clayton Daniels is shy to say it, it is clear that SuperSport United are vying for a top three finish in the Absa Premiership which would be the first time they finish in the top three since the 2011/12 season.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori will travel to the FNB Stadium this evening where they will take on relegation baffled Black Leopards.

Lidoda Duvha seems to have turned the corner after winning two of their last encounters against Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United. However, they are not clear from danger just yet as they are sitting two points above rock-bottom AmaZulu.

Daniels anticipates what he described as a “fight” against Leopards.

“It is one of those games again, they are playing to survive at the bottom and we are playing for a better position in the league,” said Daniels.

“I am excited about the match because it is going to be a fight, it is not going to be an easy game. We saw in the last game that we can play ugly and get the job done. The guys must show up and give their all so we can get three points,” the veteran defender added.

His partner in Kaitano Tembo’s rear guard, Grant Kekana, says the fact Leopards won two games on the trot, given their situation, will make for a tricky affair.

“Leopards come are coming from a good run of two wins, it is going to be a bit tricky since they are trying to get out of the bottom and we are trying to solidify ourselves in the top four, it will really be a tricky encounter but it is one that we are prepared for and hopefully luck will be on our side,” he said.

Kekana sat out in the previous game where United beat strugglers Polokwane City 2-0 as he was serving suspension. However, being in the Biologically Safe Environment has given him time to reflect on his performances so far this season.

“It has been all too bad for me and it has given me time to do a bit of introspection but as a unit it has brought us even closer and we are bonding a lot more.”

