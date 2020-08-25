PSL News 25.8.2020 10:05 am

Itumeleng Khune takes break from social media

Khaya Ndubane
Itumeleng Khune takes break from social media

Itumeleng Khune. Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

As it is always the case when the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper posts something on his social media accounts, Khune’s decision was met with mixed reactions from his followers.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has announced that he will be taking a break from social media.

READ: ‘A clever coach would have rested Akpeyi’, says ex-Chiefs star Khanye

As it is always the case when the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper posts something on his social media accounts, Khune’s decision was met with mixed reactions from his followers.

While others welcomed the decision, others poke fun on Khune’s failure to get game time at Chiefs.

It’s not clear why Khune, who boasts more than 1.2 million Twitter followers and close to 900 000 followers on Instagram, decided to take a break from social media.

“Taking a break from all social media and really cleansing my heart, mind and soul. All is well, be back soon. Keep shining, y’all #IIK32,” wrote Khune on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The decision comes at a time when there’s a debate on social media amongst Chiefs fans as to who should start in goal for Amakhosi between Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

Khune has been playing second fiddle to Akpeyi for much of the season, but with Chiefs conceding many goals after the resumption of the league action, some Amakhosi fans want Akpeyi to be rested and Khune to assume the number one goalkeeper role at the club.

Former Chiefs star Junior Khanye has also joined the calls for Khune to be recalled.

Amakhosi have a massive game on Thursday when they face Mamelodi Sundowns, who they lead by just three points at the top of the Absa Premiership.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mkhwebane on apartheid beneficiaries, and Magashule ‘fake news’ 24.8.2020
‘The league is for Kaizer Chiefs to lose’, says Pitso 24.8.2020
Sundowns send title warning to Chiefs with last-gasp Zwane strike 24.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Financial carnage: Lockdown devastation in numbers

Politics Claims on Ace Magashule ‘fake news’, says ANC

Business News Government says it has received ’10 offers to buy SAA’

World Berlin hospital says Navalny tests ‘indicate poisoning’

Politics Zandile Gumede ‘allocated’ to Cogta portfolio committee – ANC


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition