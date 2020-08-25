Itumeleng Khune takes break from social media

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has announced that he will be taking a break from social media.

As it is always the case when the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper posts something on his social media accounts, Khune’s decision was met with mixed reactions from his followers.

While others welcomed the decision, others poke fun on Khune’s failure to get game time at Chiefs.

It’s not clear why Khune, who boasts more than 1.2 million Twitter followers and close to 900 000 followers on Instagram, decided to take a break from social media.

“Taking a break from all social media and really cleansing my heart, mind and soul. All is well, be back soon. Keep shining, y’all #IIK32,” wrote Khune on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Taking a break from all social media and really cleansing my heart mind and soul ???? All is well , Be Back Soon ???????? Keep shining Y’all ???????? #IIK32 pic.twitter.com/Vq0mPjOB75 — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 23, 2020

The decision comes at a time when there’s a debate on social media amongst Chiefs fans as to who should start in goal for Amakhosi between Khune and Daniel Akpeyi.

Khune has been playing second fiddle to Akpeyi for much of the season, but with Chiefs conceding many goals after the resumption of the league action, some Amakhosi fans want Akpeyi to be rested and Khune to assume the number one goalkeeper role at the club.

Former Chiefs star Junior Khanye has also joined the calls for Khune to be recalled.

Amakhosi have a massive game on Thursday when they face Mamelodi Sundowns, who they lead by just three points at the top of the Absa Premiership.

