Sundowns coach Mosimane explains goal celebration against Arrows

The goal gave Mamelodi Sundowns valuable points in their quest to topple Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the top.

Mosimane does not usually run half the length of the field unless a goal means so much to him and this time, it was clear that Zwane’s 10th strike of the season relieved a lot of pressure from the coach who has had to watch his side dropping points four games in a row before Monday night’s breakthrough.

“We have been fighting to win, we have scored nine goals in the bubble and how can we score nine goals but not get the chance to win the match? It was about time. It is not luck, we fought for it. It is good for us and good for our confidence,” said Mosimane.

“We deserved the break… we have been fighting all the time and when you fight without winning games you get more stressed and the pressure has been heavy. We relieved the stress and we celebrated the win, it has been too long, why not. We have not seen our families for about seven weeks and we get nothing out of that. We got something, it was about time,” he added.

“Jingles” went on to say he was pleased to see his team showing a glimpse of their shoe-shine and piano brand of football which has been missing in the couple of games preceding this victory.

“In the last 10 minutes I saw Sundowns playing, I hope my team is back. It is the Sundowns that can play against a reinforced defence. We had to try and put the ball in between and try to play against reinforced defences because we can’t expect that us, Orlando Pirates and Chiefs to play teams and they must open up,” said Mosimane.

“We have been playing against reinforced defences for the last seven years. In every game, everybody is behind the ball against Sundowns. It is our life and our stress, you have to have a way and a plan to plan. If you sit back against Sundowns, we know how to play, we probably struggle when you come at us. The fat lady hasn’t sung, we are still hoping,” Mosimane added.

