‘The league is for Kaizer Chiefs to lose’, says Pitso

Michaelson Gumede
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Despite his side closing the gap to just three points, Mosimane insists that Chiefs are still favourites to win the league title.

After beating Golden Arrows 1-0 and moving three points within Absa Premiership log leaders Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane insists that Amakhosi are still overwhelming favourites to win the league.

The sides meet this Thursday evening at Orlando Stadium.

“The coming game is not in our favour, nothing is in our hands. The title is in Chiefs’ hands, we are just chasing, they have got the goals and they have the points, they can’t ask for more. I would have swapped my position with them. Nothing is in our hands but we will fight until the end and keep going and keep scoring. Ernst Middendorp is in a good position,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV after guiding his side to a first league win in the Biologically Safe Environment.

The goal was created by Lebohang Maboe ,who found Themba Zwane with a cross from down the right flank as both players came off the bench to come to the aid of Masandawana’s title defending campaign.

“Thank God for those two super substitutions. I am happy that the ball came from Lebohang Maboe because he has been having a lot of stress and pressure, what a pass that he provided to Zwane. It shows that if you keep trying, it is never late to keep going,” said Mosimane.

“Jingles” added that Steve Komphela’s Arrows did not pose much threat to his defence.

“The risk was minimal which is good and important because we are always not sure if we are winning or what. The goals are there, they are coming, this was the ninth goal we scored since we have been back,” added the Sundowns mentor.

