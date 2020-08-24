Sundowns send title warning to Chiefs with last-gasp Zwane strike

Thursday night’s game between Absa Premiership log leaders Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium promises to be an enthralling affair.

Masandawana are now three points behind Amakhosi after beating Golden Arrows 1-0 on Monday night.

Themba Zwane was the hero after he came off the bench to net the match winner in the 90th minute, finding his 10th goal of the season in the process.

Before Zwane netted the winner, both sides exchanged heavy blows, particularly in the opening half, and Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was the first to make changes just after the hour-mark as his side still could not break through the Arrows’ defence. “Jingles” withdrew Phakamani Mahlambi, who was making his first start this season.

Zwane’s introduction brought some fluidity, allowing forwards like Ali Meza and Keletso Makgalwa to make threatening runs, but Arrows’ rearguard were always up to the task. As it was in the first stanza, Downs continued to enjoy most of the ball and they came close to finding the back of the net in the 70th minute after Lyle Lakay delivered a threatening ball into the box, needing a delicate touch with a header but Meza headed his attempt wide off the mark.

In the opposite end, Arrows had their fair share of chances and the most notable came when Knox Mutizwa delivered a fast-paced ball into the goal mouth. Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene, who was in for Denis Onyango, who was spared as he is on three yellow cards, stuck his foot out and the ball found the head of Lerato Lamola, who, unfortunately for his side, was not aware and ended up heading the ball way over the bar, almost injuring himself in the process.

But it was Zwane who struck the telling blow for Sundowns to blow the title race wide open.

Abafana Bes’thende will continue their bid for a top-eight finish when they take on a free-scoring Cape Town City over the weekend at Ellis Park.

