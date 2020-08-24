PSL News 24.8.2020 06:03 pm

Full time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Golden Arrows 0

Lindokuhle Mtshali of Golden Arrows and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Telkom Knockout 2019 Semi Final match between Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Hello and welcome to Phakaaathi’s live coverage of tonight’s Absa Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at the Dobsonville Stadium.

– 90+4′ corner kick for Arrows

– 90+1′ GOAAAL! Zwane puts Sundowns in the lead with a tap in!

– 84′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Zuke

– 80′ free kick for Arrows from a good scoring position

– 78′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 74′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Parusnath

– referee calls for the second cooling break

– 69′ corner kick for Arrows and it’s played short

– 59′ offside call goes against Arrows

– 56′ free kick for Sundowns for a foul on Mahlambi

– 52′ A mistake at the back by Mweene, but Makhubela shoots wide with the Sundowns goalkeeper in no-man’s land

– Arrows get the second half underway

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 39′ free kick for Arrows from a promising position, but it’s wasted by Mutidzwa

– 37′ Arrows appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 33′ Parusnath’s long range shot goes wide of goals

– 31′ Mlungwana does well to parry Coetzee’s header for another corner kick

– 30′ corner kick for Sundowns

– referee blows for the first cooling break

– 22′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position. Sirino to take it

– 17′ Mahlambi shoots wide of goals from long range

– 14′ free kick for Sundowns, but it’s cleared by Arrows

– 12′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 11′ Mahlambi’s overheard kick goes wide of goals

– 1′ early corner kick for Sundowns

Sundowns get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Ngcongca, Lakay, Madisha, Lebusa, Coetzee, Kekana, Mkhulise, Sirino, Mahlambi, Meza
Golden Arrows XI: Mlungwana, S.Dube, Ndlovu, Mathiane, Nkombelo, Makhubela, L.Dube, Shitolo, Parusnath, Gumede, Mutizwa

The Brazilians will be looking to close the gap on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to just three points with a win against Arrows this evening.

Abafana Bes’thende on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways  following their 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards at home on Friday.

