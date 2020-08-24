Full time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 1 Golden Arrows 0

– 90+4′ corner kick for Arrows

– 90+1′ GOAAAL! Zwane puts Sundowns in the lead with a tap in!

– 84′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Zuke

– 80′ free kick for Arrows from a good scoring position

– 78′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 74′ free kick for Sundowns and a yellow card for Parusnath

70' Double substitution from the cooling break. Lamola and Lunga on for Gumede and Nkombelo MS 0-0 LGA | #AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand pic.twitter.com/unYOTqtb6g — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 24, 2020

– referee calls for the second cooling break

– 69′ corner kick for Arrows and it’s played short

– 59′ offside call goes against Arrows

– 56′ free kick for Sundowns for a foul on Mahlambi

– 52′ A mistake at the back by Mweene, but Makhubela shoots wide with the Sundowns goalkeeper in no-man’s land

– Arrows get the second half underway

First 45 minutes have gone and the scoreline remains goalless. All to fight for in the second 45!???? Mamelodi Sundowns 0️⃣➖0️⃣ Golden Arrows #Sundowns #DownsLive #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/7AFPMDH4UY — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 24, 2020

– 3 minutes of added time to be played

– 45′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 39′ free kick for Arrows from a promising position, but it’s wasted by Mutidzwa

– 37′ Arrows appeal for the penalty, but the referee waves play on

– 33′ Parusnath’s long range shot goes wide of goals

– 31′ Mlungwana does well to parry Coetzee’s header for another corner kick

– 30′ corner kick for Sundowns

– referee blows for the first cooling break

23' Shot from range for us. The ball is floated up, looking to get it over Mweene's head but the keeper collects, sets up a quick counter that sees Sundowns set up an opportunity thats defended well by us

MS 0-0 LGA | #AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 24, 2020

– 22′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position. Sirino to take it

21' The end to end action continues here at Dobsonville Stadium. A lot of pressure on the near side from Sundowns as S.Dube concedes a free kick with a hand ball

MS 0-0 LGA | #AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 24, 2020

19' Counter play, we do well to get to the final third. Well positioned play but the final shot is put across the face of the goal

MS 0-0 LGA | #AbsaPrem #DurbanHasMore #BuildingTheBrand — Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) August 24, 2020

– 17′ Mahlambi shoots wide of goals from long range

– 14′ free kick for Sundowns, but it’s cleared by Arrows

– 12′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 11′ Mahlambi’s overheard kick goes wide of goals

– 1′ early corner kick for Sundowns

Sundowns get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Mweene, Ngcongca, Lakay, Madisha, Lebusa, Coetzee, Kekana, Mkhulise, Sirino, Mahlambi, Meza

Golden Arrows XI: Mlungwana, S.Dube, Ndlovu, Mathiane, Nkombelo, Makhubela, L.Dube, Shitolo, Parusnath, Gumede, Mutizwa

The Brazilians will be looking to close the gap on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to just three points with a win against Arrows this evening.

Abafana Bes’thende on the other side will be looking to bounce back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards at home on Friday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.