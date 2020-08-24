PSL News 24.8.2020 06:07 pm

Ex-Pirates forward Morrison embroiled in legal battle in Tanzania

Bernard Morrison during his unveiling at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday

Reports from Tanzania suggest that Young Africans (Yanga) SC have announced that they will officially table their appeal on controversial contract case against Bernard Morrison to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) today.

The former Orlando Pirates forward recently completed a two-year contract move to Yanga’s rivals Simba and was officially paraded as the new Simba player at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Yanga, however, still believe that Morrison is still legally contracted to them.

Club chairman Mshindo Msolla confirmed to Tanzania’s Daily News over the weekend that Yanga will appeal Morrison’s contract.

“What we want is justice. If CAS will rule that he (Morrison) is our legal player, then Simba (his current club) will be required to follow right procedures to sign him and not what they recently did,” Msolla is quoted as saying.

Msolla added that the Ghanaian player is still included in the club’s list of legal players until they get final judgment of the case from CAS.

Morrison responded to the news about Yanga’s appeal by posting laughing emojis on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Yanga will begin their 2020/21 Mainland Premier League campaign by hosting Tanzania Prisons on 6 September at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.
