Ex-Pirates forward Morrison embroiled in legal battle in Tanzania

The former Orlando Pirates forward recently completed a two-year contract move to Yanga’s rivals Simba and was officially paraded as the new Simba player at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Yanga, however, still believe that Morrison is still legally contracted to them.

Club chairman Mshindo Msolla confirmed to Tanzania’s Daily News over the weekend that Yanga will appeal Morrison’s contract.

“What we want is justice. If CAS will rule that he (Morrison) is our legal player, then Simba (his current club) will be required to follow right procedures to sign him and not what they recently did,” Msolla is quoted as saying.