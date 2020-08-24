5 things we learned from Absa Premiership this weekend

Chiefs’ rivals Orlando Pirates suffered a 1-0 loss to a resurgent Cape Town City, while Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 2-2 draw by Maritzburg United.

Here are the five things we learned from the Absa Premiership match this past weekend:

Kambole breaks his duck for Chiefs

Lazarus Kambole opened his scoring account for Chiefs and helped log leaders Chiefs earn a point against Stellenbosch FC. The result sees Amakhosi lead second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by six points going into the last four matches of the season.

Pirates’ winless run continues

Pirates winless streak stretched to five matches as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat against a 10-man Cape Town City at Loftus on Sunday. Kermit Erasmus scored the winning goal for the Citizens on the stroke of half-time. The loss left the Buccaneers stuck in fifth place on 43 points after 27 matches.

Seema wins first game for Chippa

Augustine Kwem’s seventh minute goal was enough to earn coach Lehlohonolo Seema’s first win for Chippa United in a 1-0 win over Baroka FC last Saturday. The Chilli Boys, however, were lucky to walk away with all the points in this game as Bakgaga dominated the match and had more chances at goals, but Chippa hanged on to their slender win to move away from the relegation zone.

Nascimento sees red in Sundowns draw

Ricardo Nascimento turned from hero to villain for Sundowns in their 2-2 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns last Friday. Having given the Brazilians into the lead from the penalty spot, the Brazilians received two yellow cards in a space of 11 minutes and was subsequently given his marching orders by the referee. As a result, the key defender will miss the top of the table clash against leaders Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday.

Leopards find their stride

Black Leopards registered their second win in as many games when they beat Golden Arrows 2-1 last Friday. Mwape Musonda scored both goals for Lidoda Duvha as they move away from the relegation zone. Prior to this game, Leopards edged Maritzburg United 3-2 in a thrilling game over a week ago.

