Orlando Pirates rival Kaizer Chiefs with awful free kick routine

Orlando Pirates came up with a set piece that was met with bemusement and hilarity on social media on Sunday, joining Amakhosi in the annals of set pieces that club fans would probably rather forget.

Chiefs were castigated for a free kick messed up by Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat last week, in their loss to Bloemfontein Celtic, where neither seemed to know whose touch it was, and a dangerous position on the edge of the area came to absolutely nothing.

Pirates, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to ten-man Cape Town City on Sunday, a result that was embarrassing enough, without needing the short free kick from just inside their opponent’s half that saw Pirates pass the ball straight to a Cape Town City player.

Orlando Pirates must be banned from football. What is this ? ???? pic.twitter.com/l3FaZcfdMe — Simphiwe Majola (@simphiwe_majola) August 23, 2020

Pirates fans, of course, wasted no time in reminding Chiefs fans of their own Parker/Billiat incident, in what has been a poor season resumption for both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi.

Chiefs are somehow six points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership even though they have won just one of four league games since the resumption, while Pirates haven’t won a single match since the campaign resumed, leaving their fans unsurprisingly very disappointed.

