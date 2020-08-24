PSL News 24.8.2020 11:26 am

Orlando Pirates rival Kaizer Chiefs with awful free kick routine

Jonty Mark
Orlando Pirates rival Kaizer Chiefs with awful free kick routine

Orlando Pirates fans are disappointed with their team right now. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Buccaneers and Amakhosi are struggling since the resumption of the season, though Chiefs remain top of the Absa Premiership.

Orlando Pirates came up with a set piece that was met with bemusement and hilarity on social media on Sunday, joining Amakhosi in the annals of set pieces that club fans would probably rather forget.

Chiefs were castigated for a free kick messed up by Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat last week, in their loss to Bloemfontein Celtic, where neither seemed to know whose touch it was, and a dangerous position on the edge of the area came to absolutely nothing.

Pirates, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to ten-man Cape Town City on Sunday, a result that was embarrassing enough, without needing the short free kick from just inside their opponent’s half that saw Pirates pass the ball straight to a Cape Town City player.

Pirates fans, of course, wasted no time in reminding Chiefs fans of their own Parker/Billiat incident, in what has been a poor season resumption for both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi.

Chiefs are somehow six points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership even though they have won just one of four league games since the resumption, while Pirates haven’t won a single match since the campaign resumed, leaving their fans unsurprisingly very disappointed.

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘A clever coach would have rested Akpeyi’, says ex-Chiefs star Khanye 24.8.2020
Sundowns and Pirates also struggle to break deep block – Middendorp  24.8.2020
Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp in a spin about Amakhosi yellow cards 24.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Corruption probe into ‘own comrades’ slated

Investigation Dead man ‘did not bag PPE contract’, says health department

Politics DA wants government to intervene, ‘stop selling off municipality’

Eish! Driver busted going 204km/h claims he was rushing friend with ‘Covid-19’ to hospital

Covid-19 World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition