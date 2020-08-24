PSL News 24.8.2020 11:19 am

‘A clever coach would have rested Akpeyi’, says ex-Chiefs star Khanye

Khaya Ndubane
Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has slammed Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp insistence on starting games with goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi ahead of Itumeleng Khune.

Akpeyi conceded his seventh goal in four games for Chiefs during the 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC over the weekend.

“A clever coach uyakwazi ukubalance iteam yakhe (loosely translated knows how to balance his team). The guy today…the system he used today…very disappointing, I must say. The goalkeeper conceded five games in two games. I’m talking about Daniel Akpeyi,” said Khanye during an interview with iDiski TV where he is an analyst.

“He conceded three against Celtic and two against Polokwane City and that’s five goals in two games. Today he conceded another one, that’s six. A clever coach would have rested him. Umjita bekumele bamreste [he should have been rested]. I’m sure… even though Chiefs are not playing good football, [Itumeleng] Khune would have helped them. In terms of marshalling the defence. I’m very disappointed with the Chiefs coach,” added Khanye.

Meanwhile, Chiefs fans seem to be divided on whether or not Akpeyi should be rested and be replaced by Itumeleng Khune.

Middendorp, however, has made it clear that Akpeyi will remain Chiefs’ number one until the end of the season.

“Daniel Akpeyi is the No. 1 the entire season‚ and Daniel Akpeyi will be the No. 1 for the rest of the season,” said the German coach.

