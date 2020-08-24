‘A clever coach would have rested Akpeyi’, says ex-Chiefs star Khanye

Akpeyi conceded his seventh goal in four games for Chiefs during the 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC over the weekend.

“A clever coach uyakwazi ukubalance iteam yakhe (loosely translated knows how to balance his team). The guy today…the system he used today…very disappointing, I must say. The goalkeeper conceded five games in two games. I’m talking about Daniel Akpeyi,” said Khanye during an interview with iDiski TV where he is an analyst.

“He conceded three against Celtic and two against Polokwane City and that’s five goals in two games. Today he conceded another one, that’s six. A clever coach would have rested him. Umjita bekumele bamreste [he should have been rested]. I’m sure… even though Chiefs are not playing good football, [Itumeleng] Khune would have helped them. In terms of marshalling the defence. I’m very disappointed with the Chiefs coach,” added Khanye.

Akpeyi conceded 7 goals in 4 games. Khune must definitely start against Sundowns in point of you. pic.twitter.com/tYN0eSKF4D — The Real Junior Khanye (@JuniorKhanye13) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Chiefs fans seem to be divided on whether or not Akpeyi should be rested and be replaced by Itumeleng Khune.

I feel sorry for Akpeyi. He’s taking the blame for his first line of defence’s failures.. Smh — PositivityAllDay (@Senzom3) August 24, 2020

Akpeyi is a dam good keeper. I remember we used to not want him till he proves to us on many occasions that we need him. The problem is not him its thee other 10 players who plays like they don’t know whats at stake. Nah these guys are fucking it up for boss man. — BigUS☯ (@PhemeloGM) August 24, 2020

Akpeyi is a shotstopper. Khune is goalplayer. Khune offers so much in the field, Akpeyi has Done good stopping goals, but now we need a keeper that can help defend and attack, imagine Khune Ntshangase, and Nurkovic in the same field. — Kevin Mojela Sir (@KEVIN_MALESELA) August 23, 2020

Akpeyi is a good Goalie asphiki, he’s just not a Kaiser Chiefs quality. — Siphesihle Sibiya (@Siphesihle1405) August 24, 2020

Middendorp, however, has made it clear that Akpeyi will remain Chiefs’ number one until the end of the season.

“Daniel Akpeyi is the No. 1 the entire season‚ and Daniel Akpeyi will be the No. 1 for the rest of the season,” said the German coach.

