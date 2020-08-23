Chiefs stifled again in Stellies draw

Kaizer Chiefs stuttered again in their bid to win the Absa Premiership as they played to a 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday evenung, and should thanks their lucky stars for the point they managed to save against a determined Stellies.

With a win, Amakhosi would have gone eight points clear at the top of the standings but the draw see them six with a six point lead, ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ match on Monday.

With four changes to the team that lost to Bloemfontein Celtic last week, Amakhosi struggled to mount a serious attacking threat to the Stellenbosch goal.

They were again threatening on set pieces and Siyabonga Ngezana went wide with a header from a Bernard Parker corner in the 25th minute.

Chiefs plans were then dealt a blow when they lost Leonardo Castro to injury in the 20th minute and had to bring on Samir Nurkovic. The Serbian had been left on the bench in what was seen as coach Ernst Middendorp’s plan to spare him, as he was sitting on three yellow cards and a fourth would see him miss next Thursday’s crucial match against Sundowns.

Nurkovic, however, did receive his fourth yellow card towards the end of the game. Stellies got the opener in the 34th minute, with Lelethu Skelem diving in front of a Chiefs defender to put the ball past Daniel Akpeyi in what was effectively the Cape side’s first attack.

At half time, Middendorp rang the changes with Siphelele Ntshangase, Khama Billiat and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya making way for Dumisani Zuma, Lazarous Kambole, and Kgotso Moleko.

Kambole ‘s first meaningful contribution came in the 56th minute when he fashioned a shot from just inside the Stellies box on the left but Lee Langeveldt saved it.

The Zambian finally got it right in the 69th minute scrambling the ball into the net as Stellies failed to clear their lines from a Chiefs corner kick. While the goal was not something that could win him goal of the month, it showed his predatory instincts and he remained in the penalty area even when Stellies looked like they were clearing their lines. When the ball found its way back into the box he was there and quickly poked it into the net.

Ashley Du Preez came close to putting Stellies back in the lead with four minutes to the end but his effort went just wide.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.