Live report: Chiefs vs Stellenbosch

– 69′ Kambole gets his first goal for Chiefs. Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 56′ throw in for Chiefs as they look to find their first goal of the game

– the second half is underway

– Half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 45′ 4 minutes of added time will be played. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 44′ Sankala is carried off with an injury

– 41′ Chiefs pressure pays off as they win a corner

– 36′ Skelem scores the opening goal of the match. Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Stellenbosch FC

– 15′ Castro suffers an early injury and goes off. Nukrovic comes on in his place

– kickoff! The game is underway

